Kevin Stefanski not ruling out Baker Mayfield for Week Eight

Getty Images

Though quarterback Baker Mayfield was not at practice on Monday, there’s still a chance he could play in Cleveland’s Week Eight matchup against the Steelers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after practice that Mayfield is feeling better and has not been ruled out this week. But Stefanski is unsure if Mayfield will be able to practice on Wednesday.

“We’ll see. Hard to say how it’s going to play out,” Stefanski said, via Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan. “I’m not in the prediction business.”

Mayfield has a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder. He missed last Thursday’s win over the Broncos after aggravating the injury in Cleveland’s Week Six loss to Arizona.

Case Keenum started last week’s game, going 21-of-33 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown. He’s in line to start against Pittsburgh if Mayfield is unable to return.

In six starts this season, Mayfield has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.