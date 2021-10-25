Kliff Kingsbury felt a “little disconnected” in return to Cardinals sideline

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury learned early on Sunday morning that he had the second negative COVID-19 test he needed to be allowed to coach the Cardinals in Sunday’s game against the Texans and he was on the sideline for the 31-5 win that moved his team to 7-0 on the season.

It was hardly business as usual for Kingsbury, however. He said after the game that he felt a “little disconnected” by showing up for the game after missing the entire week of preparation while waiting for clearance to return to the team.

“I didn’t feel as into the game as I usually am just showing up on game day. . . . It just felt funky,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “Usually, I’ve called those plays over and over throughout the week. [Quarterback Kyler Murray] and I have had that dialogue. That was the first time we’d even gone over them was out there. So, it just didn’t feel like the same type of rhythm, same type of comfort level. I just felt more on edge than I normally do after six days of preparation.”

It took some time for the Cardinals to find their footing on Sunday. They didn’t score in the first quarter and fell behind 5-0 before getting into the groove against a struggling Texans team. They’ll be in for a tougher test against the Packers on Thursday night and Kingsbury will be on hand for all of their work leading into that contest.