Kyle Shanahan: 49ers are pretty down right now, losing four games in a row

After starting the season 2-0, the 49ers have lost four straight games. And head coach Kyle Shanahan said after falling to 2-4 on Sunday Night Football that his team is feeling low.

“They’re pretty down in there right now, losing four games in a row. It’s been a month, and that’s tough. It was tough the last two weeks losing three in a row, and we just added to it,” Shanahan said.

Still, Shanahan said he sees no sign of his team giving up.

“I’ve never felt anything close to our team breaking,” he said.

Shanahan said he doesn’t plan to make any drastic changes six games into the season, but in a division where the Cardinals are 7-0 and the Rams are 6-1, the 49ers are effectively already out of their division race. And they’re going to need to play a lot better to make the playoffs at all.