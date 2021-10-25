Kyle Shanahan “would guess” Jimmy Garoppolo starts in Week Eight

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo was back at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday night, but he couldn’t bring their losing streak to an end.

The 49ers fell to the Colts 30-18 on a stormy night in Santa Clara and Garoppolo was 16-of-27 for 181 yards, a touchdown, a lost fumble, and two interceptions. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo would start again in Week Eight against the Bears.

Shanahan alluded to questions about Trey Lance‘s health while giving a less than enthusiastic commitment to Garoppolo.

“I would guess so,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I will watch this tape and see if guys are healthy, first of all, and know where our guys are at. It was good for Jimmy to get healthy enough to play in this game today.”

Shanahan added that he didn’t see “a ton of bad decisions” from Garoppolo, but there weren’t enough good things either and that will keep questions about the quarterback spot front and center for the 49ers.