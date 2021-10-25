Lions place Logan Stenberg on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions are up to 15 players on their injured reserve list.

Guard Logan Stenberg is the latest addition to the group. The Lions placed Stenberg on the list on Monday.

Stenberg played three snaps on special teams during Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He appeared in all seven games this season, but only played four offensive snaps in those appearances. The 2020 fourth-round pick also played in two games during his rookie season.

Three other offensive linemen are on injured reserve. Center Frank Ragnow will not return to action this season while left tackle Taylor Decker has been designated for a return to the active roster. It’s not a sure thing that he’ll be back, however, as head coach Dan Campbell said last week that there’s a chance Decker’s finger injury is a season-ending one.