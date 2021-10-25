Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy confirmed today that he has the virus and will work remotely. Nagy, who is fully vaccinated, said he is feeling good.

The Bears also currently have four players on the COVID-19 reserve list, which will certainly raise questions about whether the Bears need to take enhanced steps to prevent the virus from spreading in the team facility.

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is currently handling the in-person duties of the head coach.

Nagy can return to the Bears when he has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.