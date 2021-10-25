Matthew Stafford happy to put storylines away and just play football

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent last week sticking to the notion that Sunday’s game against the Lions was the same as any other despite spending the first 12 years of his career in Detroit.

Once Sunday’s 28-19 win was in the books, Stafford was a bit more forthcoming about the difference between this week’s game and the others he will play for the Rams this season.

“Am I happy it’s over with? Yeah,” Stafford said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve got a lot of great friends, got a lot of people that I care about that are on that team or from that city and just glad to have this one over with and put the storylines away and just go out and play football the rest of the year.”

The extra emotional toll didn’t stop Stafford from playing well. He was 28-of-41 for 334 yards and three touchdowns to move the Rams to 6-1 and remind the Lions of what they’re now missing at quarterback.