Monday Night Football: Taysom Hill, Deonte Harris out for Saints; Darrell Taylor inactive for Seahawks

While both teams are getting some reinforcements ahead of tonight’s contest, the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks will be both be without some notable figures as well.

For the Saints, quarterback Taysom Hill (concussion), wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (calf) and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) had been ruled out on Saturday because of their injuries. Quarterback Ian Book, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and defensive end Jalyn Holmes are also inactive for New Orleans.

With Hill and Book inactive, Trevor Siemian will serve as the backup quarterback to Jameis Winston tonight in Seattle.

Seattle had four players listed as questionable to play on Saturday with running back Alex Collins (groin) being the one player able to suit up Monday night. Defensive end Darrell Taylor (neck), left guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) and cornerback John Reid (knee) were all declared inactive by the Seahawks.

Quarterback Jacob Eason, tackle Stone Forsythe and defensive end L.J. Collier are the healthy scratches for Seattle.

The Seahawks activated running back Rashaad Penny off injured reserve on Monday and elevated quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Geno Smith for a second straight week.

The Saints are getting reinforcements as well as defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander, and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith were activated from injured reserve after returning to practice last week. Additionally, left tackle Terron Armstread and center Erik McCoy are back in the lineup after missing the last two games with injuries.