Nick Chubb practiced Monday, Baker Mayfield didn’t

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb has missed the last two games with a calf injury, but he took a step back toward the lineup on Monday.

Chubb took part in the portion of practice open to the media as the Browns got back to work after last Thursday’s 17-14 win over the Broncos. The Browns won’t issue a report with levels of participation until Wednesday, but being on the field at all is a positive development for Chubb.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was not on the field during that part of practice. Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports that Case Keenum and Nick Mullens handled the quarterback work while Mayfield continues to miss time with a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder. Mayfield will need surgery to fully repair the shoulder, but is hoping to play through it now and have the operation after the season.

Right tackle Jack Conklin practiced as he tries to return from a knee injury and wide receiver Odell Beckham (shoulder) was also on the field for the Browns. Safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, tight end David Njoku, and center JC Tretter didn’t take part in the session.