Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19

The Packers will be without their defensive coordinator in Thursday night’s big showdown with the Cardinals.

Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

That means Barry will be in isolation at least through Thursday night’s game, although he will still take part in virtual game planning. The NFL does not allow coaches to work remotely during games, so Barry will not be in any kind of contact with the Packers during the game against the Cardinals.

In a matchup that could go a long way toward determining which team gets the bye week in the NFC playoffs, the 6-1 Packers are 3.5-point underdogs at 7-0 Arizona.