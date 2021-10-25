Packers put Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Adams has indicated that he is fully vaccinated. That would suggest he had a breakthrough infection and tested positive today.

Under NFL rules, fully vaccinated players can return as soon as they submit two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, which would mean it’s still at least in theory possible for him to test negative on Tuesday and Wednesday and play on Thursday night against the Cardinals. But realistically, that seems unlikely. Players who have gone on the list have almost always been on it for at least a week.

So the Packers are likely going to be without Adams, perhaps their second-most important player after Aaron Rodgers, on Thursday night.

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also out with COVID-19.