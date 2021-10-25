Patrick Mahomes: It’s been rainbows and flowers, but we have to go through times like these as well

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2021, 9:24 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
A humbling start to the 2021 season continued for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over twice and the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown in their 27-3 loss to the Titans. It’s the fifth time that Mahomes has had multiple turnovers in a game this season and he said that he felt he “pressed a little bit too early in the game” when discussing the giveaways after the loss was in the books.

Mahomes said he thinks that there have been different reasons for the offense’s struggles from week to week, which is a big departure from the last few years and something the team is going to have to work to fix if they’re going to start winning more consistently.

“It’s been kind of rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but whenever you want to build something substantial and you want to build something great, you’re going to go through parts like this,” Mahomes said, via Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “It’s going to take us getting better every single day.”

The Giants will visit on Monday night in Week Eight and the Chiefs will then face the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys. That trio is 16-4 on the season and that stretch could spell doom for the Chiefs’ hopes of another playoff berth if they can’t get a handle on why they can’t keep their hands on the ball.

8 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: It’s been rainbows and flowers, but we have to go through times like these as well

  1. The simple explanation is his luck has run out. Mahomes, despite being exceptionally gifted, has also been exceptionally lucky. That dude had more “would be INTs” dropped by the defense than any QB in football the last 2 years. Now, the defense isnt dropping them. Thats it. Hes still great, but all those dropped INTs reinforced bad habits. He didnt have the consequences of “bad plays” because the turnover that should have been, wasnt. So he never learned to not make that throw. He needs to fix his bad habits. The strongest arm in the world (and he most definitely has the arm strength) cant make up for poor decisions if the defense doesnt drop it.

  3. I can’t wait until he FINALLY unleashes his “special” behind the back, no-look, left-handed pass he’s been talking about for years. Ronald McDonald Kingdom, Baby!

  4. It wasn’t long ago when fans here were calling them the NFL’s version of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. What a joke. The only thing this franchise is a dynasty of is their Ronald McDonald inspired color scheme.

  5. Everyone keeps expecting them to flip a switch that’s not there. This same team was in one score games all last year with a bad defense. Now, the defense is worse, and their offensive line is still not good, which has made the offense ordinary.

  6. Just my opinion, Mahommes family has become a distraction. He needs to tell them to stay home, and dont talk about him on social media.

  7. Rainbows and flowers? This guy has the biggest contract in NFL history and rainbows and flowers is what he comes up with?

