Patrick Mahomes: It’s been rainbows and flowers, but we have to go through times like these as well

Getty Images

A humbling start to the 2021 season continued for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over twice and the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown in their 27-3 loss to the Titans. It’s the fifth time that Mahomes has had multiple turnovers in a game this season and he said that he felt he “pressed a little bit too early in the game” when discussing the giveaways after the loss was in the books.

Mahomes said he thinks that there have been different reasons for the offense’s struggles from week to week, which is a big departure from the last few years and something the team is going to have to work to fix if they’re going to start winning more consistently.

“It’s been kind of rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years, but whenever you want to build something substantial and you want to build something great, you’re going to go through parts like this,” Mahomes said, via Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “It’s going to take us getting better every single day.”

The Giants will visit on Monday night in Week Eight and the Chiefs will then face the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys. That trio is 16-4 on the season and that stretch could spell doom for the Chiefs’ hopes of another playoff berth if they can’t get a handle on why they can’t keep their hands on the ball.