Rams trading Kenny Young to Broncos

Getty Images

With several injuries at linebacker, the Broncos are making a move to bring in more help at the position.

According to multiple reports, Denver is acquiring Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Young had started all seven games for the Rams this season, recording 46 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. While Young played nearly every snap in three of Los Angeles’ first four games, his playing time has dipped in the last three weeks. He played roughly 55 percent of the team’s defensive reps in each of the last two games.

Young appeared in all 16 games last season, starting six of them.

Linebacker Ernest Jones played 35 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps against the Giants in Week Six, and he is a likely replacement for Young.

The Broncos currently have seven linebackers on injured reserve, inducing four inside linebackers. The club also traded for edge rusher Stephen Weatherly over the weekend.

Denver hosts Washington in Week Eight.