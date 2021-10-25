Replay official Carl Madsen died at 71 on Sunday

Getty Images

The NFL announced that replay official Carl Madsen died on Sunday at the age of 71.

Madsen died on his way home after working the Week Seven game between the Titans and Chiefs. He had spent the last 12 years as a replay official and had previously spent 12 years as an on-field official.

“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly-respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role in 2009,” NFL senior vice president Walt Anderson said in a statement. “A terrific friend and collegue, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”

NFL Referees Association president Scott Green also released a statement.

“Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay,” Green said. “He had a nickname among his fellow officials of “Big Country” which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man.”

Our condolences go out to Madsen’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.