Report: Jamien Sherwood out for the season with torn Achilles

Getty Images

Quarterback Zach Wilson wasn’t the only Jets player to suffer an injury on Sunday. But this defensive player won’t be out for only a few weeks.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, linebacker Jamien Sherwood has torn his Achilles and is out for the rest of the season.

Sherwood was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft but had become a significant defensive contributor for the Jets. He recorded 14 total tackles while playing 36 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 53 percent of special teams snaps. His playing time had increased to a season-high 68 percent of the defensive reps in the Week Seven loss to New England before suffering the injury.

Sherwood had previously missed New York’s Week Two loss to New England with an ankle injury.