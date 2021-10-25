Report: Jerome Baker not believed to have suffered major knee injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost to the Falcons on a last-second field goal on Sunday. But it appears they won’t have to find a replacement for one of their starting linebackers.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jerome Baker is not believed to have suffered a major knee injury on Sunday.

Baker had been on the field for nearly every Dolphins defensive snap in 2021, but played only 10 in Sunday’s loss. He had a tackle before exiting the contest.

Baker has 43 total tackles with one for loss, six AB hits, a pair of passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble this season for the Dolphins. He’s in his fourth year after the Dolphins chose him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He signed a three-year contract extension with Miami over the summer.

The Dolphins head to Buffalo to play the Bills in Week Eight.