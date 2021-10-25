Report: NFL won’t suspend Bilal Nichols for throwing a punch

Getty Images

The NFL will not suspend Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols for his ejection from Sunday’s blowout loss to the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Nichols instead faces a fine for his transgression.

Officials ejected Nichols late in the third quarter when he threw a punch at the facemask of Bucs center Ryan Jensen.

He is the third Bears player ejected for throwing a punch over the past year, according to Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports.

Nichols, who has started every game this season, had two tackles before exiting.