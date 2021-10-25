Report: NFL won’t suspend Bilal Nichols for throwing a punch

The NFL will not suspend Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols for his ejection from Sunday’s blowout loss to the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Nichols instead faces a fine for his transgression.
Officials ejected Nichols late in the third quarter when he threw a punch at the facemask of Bucs center Ryan Jensen.
He is the third Bears player ejected for throwing a punch over the past year, according to Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports.
Nichols, who has started every game this season, had two tackles before exiting.