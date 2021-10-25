Report: Patrick Mekari suffered high-ankle sprain against Bengals

Getty Images

Even though they’ve sustained a rash of injuries in 2021, the Ravens are 5-2 at their bye.

But they’ll have to address another concern along their offensive line when preparing for the Vikings in Week Nine.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, right tackle Patrick Mekari suffered a high-ankle sprain during Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. Mekari is seeking more feedback on the ankle and the Ravens are assessing their options as the team goes into its week off.

Mekari has been starting at right tackle since Week Two. Alejandro Villanueva began the season at the position but flipped over to left tackle once Ronnie Stanley went down after the first week of the year.

The Ravens played Tyre Phillips at right tackle in Mekari’s place on Sunday.

Mekari entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Cal. He’s appeared in 32 games with 19 starts.