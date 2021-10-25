Report: Seahawks releasing Cedric Ogbuehi

Getty Images

Veteran tackle Cedric Ogbuehi is on his way out in Seattle.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are releasing Ogbuehi. The team hasn’t made any announcement regarding Ogbuehi at this point.

Ogbuehi opened the season injured reserve, but he was activated earlier this month. He started and played 48 snaps against the 49ers in Week Four, but has not played in any other games this year. He started four of the eight games he played for the team during the 2020 season.

The Seahawks have started Brandon Shell at right tackle the last two weeks and he will presumably be there for Monday night’s game against the Saints.