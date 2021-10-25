Rich Bisaccia: Derek Carr has tremendous command of our offense

Getty Images

The Raiders were on a two-game losing streak when Jon Gruden resigned as their head coach, but his departure has not been cause for continued struggles in Las Vegas.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia improved to 2-0 with Sunday’s 33-22 win over the Eagles and quarterback Derek Carr has been a big reason why the team has found its footing in the wake of Gruden’s sudden departure. Carr threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns in Week Six and went 31-of-34 for 323 yards against Philadelphia.

The 91.2 completion percentage is the second-best of any quarterback with 30 passing attempts in a game and that’s a sign of how well Carr and offensive coordinator Greg Olson are working together.

“I’d say he’s pretty close to the next level if you’re going to go 31-for-34 and you just said he went [for a 91.2 completion percentage],” Bisaccia said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Again, he’s in constant [communication] with Greg, and he’s so accurate. He can literally go through an entire Wednesday and Thursday practice and there’s possible two or three incompletions . . . he’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous command of the offense. He knows where everyone is supposed to be. He’s the first one in the building and he’s the last one to leave. His preparation, I’ve been around a lot of good quarterbacks, but his preparation is second to none. I think he plays like he prepares.”

Carr is playing well, but said “this bye week couldn’t come at a better time” because of injuries and everything else the team has dealt with the last couple of weeks. They’ll return to action against the Giants in Week Nine and the hope will be that everyone picks up where they left off.