Robert Saleh doesn’t see Zach Wilson’s injury as a setback to his development

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed a report that quarterback Zach Wilson will miss two-to-four weeks with a PCL sprain at his Monday press conference and he also fielded a question of what the injury will mean for Wilson’s development.

Saleh was asked if he thinks that missing time is a setback for Wilson and an offense that has not been productive to this point in the season. Saleh said he thinks the time off will give Wilson a chance to “catch his breath” and that he can learn from watching Mike White run the offense.

“I don’t think it’s a setback,” Saleh said, via SNY. “I think it’s always good to be able to step away and watch the offense through the lens of another quarterback. We thought Mike did a really nice job yesterday running the offense, generating some scoring drives.”

Many argued this offseason that Wilson would have benefitted from that kind of view to start the season, but the Jets opted not to sign an experienced quarterback who could start games as Wilson adapted to professional life. Now they have no choice to sit him and hope that the time on the bench can be productive.