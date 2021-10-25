Ryan Fitzpatrick will have MRI on hip in two weeks

Getty Images

A report over the weekend indicated that Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not close to returning from the hip injury he suffered in Week One and head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that is the case on Monday.

Rivera told reporters at his press conference that Fitzpatrick will have an MRI to evaluate how his hip is recovering in two weeks. That will be eight weeks after he suffered the injury, which was the longer end of a six-to-eight week timeline that was reported at the time of his injury.

Should Fitzpatrick not be ready to resume football activities at that point, one imagines there will be some discussion about whether he’ll be able to return at all this season.

Taylor Heinicke has started at quarterback in Fitzpatrick’s absence and Rivera said last week that he hasn’t given any thought to playing Kyle Allen instead.