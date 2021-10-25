Saints activate Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, Tre’Quan Smith for MNF

Getty Images

The Saints will welcome three players back from injured reserve for Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

New Orleans activated defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander, and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on Monday afternoon. The Saints designated seven players to return from injured reserve last week, but kicker Wil Lutz, tight end Nick Vannett, cornerback Ken Crawley, and linebacker Chase Hansen are not back with the team for the game.

Davenport had three tackles and a sack in Week One, but hurt his shoulder in that game. Alexander was also hurt in Week One and Smith has not played a snap yet this season.

Wide receiver Kevin White and defensive tackle Josiah Bronson have been elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game. Offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive tackle Albert Huggins were dropped from the roster to make room for the players coming off injured reserve.