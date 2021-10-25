Seahawks activate Rashaad Penny, elevate Jake Luton from practice squad

Getty Images

Rashaad Penny is officially back.

After injuring his calf in Seattle’s Week One victory over the Colts, Penny has been activated off injured reserve in time for Monday night’s contest against the Saints.

The move was expected after Penny had begun practicing on Friday and told reporters he was happy to play football again.

Penny has often missed games due to injury after the Seahawks picked him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He’s played only 28 of a possible 54 games.

Still, the Seahawks could use him — particularly now. Chris Carson remains on injured reserve with a neck injury. Alex Collins is questionable for Monday’s game with a groin injury.

Seattle also announced that the team has elevated quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad so he can serve as Geno Smith’s backup on Monday. This is Luton’s second standard elevation, which means he’ll have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play in another game.

Finally, the Seahawks announced the release of Cedric Ogbuehi to make room for Penny on the 53-man roster.