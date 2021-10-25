Urban Meyer says DJ Chark will miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark went on injured reserve when he fractured his ankle in Week Four against the Bengals and he won’t be coming off the list this yer.

It looked like a bad injury when he was carted off the field and Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters on Monday that Chark will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury.

Chark had seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had 140 catches for 1,888 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first three NFL seasons.

There’s never a good time to suffer a serious injury, but this is a particularly bad one for Chark. His contract is up at the end of this season and he may have to settle for a smaller deal to prove he remains productive after the injury.