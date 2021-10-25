With 754 receiving yards, Ja’Marr Chase ranks No. 1 all-time through seven games

Getty Images

In August, Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase had trouble catching passes. He has had no such troubles in September or October.

Chase, through seven games, has generated 754 receiving yards. That’s the most by any player in that same period of time. Ranking second is Harlon Hill, who had 685 receiving yards through seven games in 1954.

Chase also has become the fifth rookie since the AFL-NFL merger to have multiple games with at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown. The others were Randy Moss, who did it three times in 1998, and Ken Burrow (1971), Torrey Smith (2011), and Justin Jefferson (2020), who did it twice each.

Finally, with 201 receiving yards in Baltimore on Sunday, Chase became the second-youngest player in league history to have 200 or more receiving yards in a single game. Only Mike Evans, who did it in 2014, was younger than Chase.

Chase is on his way to becoming one of the best receivers in the game. He arguably already is. Chase ranks second only to Cooper Kupp in receiving yards.