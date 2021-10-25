Zach Ertz: We have a lot of talent, I’ve never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field

Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz had a memorable debut with the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ertz caught a 47-yard touchdown from Kyler Murray in the 31-5 win and that made him the first player in NFL history to catch touchdowns for two different teams in back-to-back weeks. Ertz scored for the Eagles on Thursday night in Week Six and was traded to the Cardinals the next day.

It was also the longest touchdown catch of Ertz’s career and he said after the game that he’s never been on offense with as many offensive weapons as the Cardinals have at their disposal.

“I think we’ve got a lot of talent,” Ertz said, via Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic. “I’ve never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field, and that’s gonna happen with guys like DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the outside and quarterback like Kyler.”

Ertz finished with three catches for 66 yards and will try to build on that effort when he plays his second Thursday night game of the year against the Packers this week.