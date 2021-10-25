Zach Wilson out 2-4 weeks with PCL sprain

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said after Sunday’s game that he thought he had an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, and an MRI has confirmed that.

Wilson will miss two to four weeks with a PCL sprain, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson has struggled this season, and the Jets have struggled along with him. He was knocked out of Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the Jets after completing six of 10 passes for 51 yards.

Mike White, who replaced Wilson on Sunday and completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, will start for the 1-5 Jets while Wilson is out.