Aaron Rodgers: We’ve found a way to win without Davante Adams in the past

Posted by Josh Alper on October 26, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 20 Lions at Packers
Getty Images

The Packers placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, which puts them on track to play without quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ top target against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Rodgers held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and said there was a “shock factor” when he heard the news about Adams. He said he was hopeful that the test would turn out to be a false positive because of what Adams means to the offense.

While Adams’ absence will cause alterations to the game plan, Rodgers said that the team has “dealt with” playing without Adams in the last two years. They’ve gone 6-0 in those games, which Rodgers said has been due to other players stepping up in his absence.

“I don’t know. We’re not a better team without him, that’s for sure. Look at each of those games, we just found a way,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said that Adams is feeling OK health-wise and disappointed that he has to miss time. Rodgers also said that he doesn’t feel concerned for himself because of the time he spent with Adams ahead of the positive test.

