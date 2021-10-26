Bengals sign Joe Bachie to active roster

Getty Images

The Bengals added a player to their active roster ahead of their Week Eight game against the Jets.

Linebacker Joe Bachie has been signed off of their practice squad. Bachie has been called up on a temporary basis for the team’s last two games and he’s recorded eight tackles.

Bachie was undrafted out of Michigan State in 2020 and played in four games for the Eagles as a rookie. He was credited with two tackles in those appearances.

The Bengals also announced that they have returned tight end Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad from the practice squad injured list. He was out with a head/neck injury for the last few weeks.