Cameron Jordan: Builds confidence for defense to close out the way we did

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith hit wide receiver DK Metcalf for an 84-yard touchdown on Seattle’s fifth offensive play on Monday night, but that was not a sign of things to come for their offense.

The Seahawks had 93 yards at that point in the game, but they would only pick up 126 more yards and three more points. The Saints sacked Geno Smith five times and allowed 90 rushing yards on 28 attempts to give the offense time to score just enough points for a 13-10 road win.

The last of those sacks came via linebacker Demario Davis on the Seahawks’ final possession and all but ended any comeback hopes for Seattle. Defensive end Cameron Jordan told reporters after the game that the win is a confidence builder in New Orleans.

“I think that a game like this, where things are close, things get a little uppity towards the end, it builds confidence to close it out the way we did,” Jordan said. “In my mind it wasn’t as close as it was, I think that our defense played with a lot of speed, intensity, and the right mindset all game, albeit that one play, or explosive, that they had. DK Metcalf.”

The Saints got defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander back on Monday and they will be getting defensive tackle David Onyemata back from suspension this week, which should help build on Monday night’s effort and leave the Saints with more in their arsenal against the Buccaneers in Week Eight.