Cowboys place Brent Urban, Maurice Canady on injured reserve

The Cowboys placed defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve. The players will have to miss a minimum of three games before becoming eligible to return.

Urban has a triceps injury that will not require surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Canady has a concussion.

The Cowboys could use one of the roster spots to activate cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The second-round draft pick competed with veteran Anthony Brown for a starting job in training camp before injuring his groin late in preseason. He went on injured reserve before returning to practice Oct. 13.

The team also is expected to designate Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill and Francis Bernard to return from injured reserve with the three players ready to return to practice this week.

Urban has played six games with four starts. He has three tackles and a pass breakup while seeing action on 161 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams.

Canady has three tackles in six games, seeing action on 42 defensive snaps and 76 on special teams.