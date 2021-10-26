Dallas, Los Angeles and Indianapolis are in consideration for 2023 combine

Getty Images

Indianapolis will host the 2022 Scouting Combine but perhaps for the final time.

The NFL has opened up the combine to a bidding process, and Dallas, Los Angeles, along with Indianapolis, are in consideration for the 2023 event, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent confirmed to NFL Media.

It is unknown when the NFL will announce a decision on the 2023 combine.

Indianapolis has hosted the event since 1987.

If the combine moves in 2023, Dallas-Fort Worth could get the first shot to host it. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones built his team’s training facility with the Scouting Combine in mind. The Star has a sports medicine facility and a hotel on property, along with two outdoor practice fields and two indoor fields, including one that seats 12,500. They also could use AT&T Stadium, though it is 37 miles from the team’s training facility.

More than 300 NFL draft prospects are invited to the combine for a four-day series of medical, physical and mental testing as well as interview sessions.

The combine was not held in traditional form in 2020 because of COVID-19. Interviews were virtual and workouts happened only at college pro days.