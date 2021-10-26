DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt listed as non-participants in practice again on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ Tuesday post-practice injury report looks a lot like the estimated one they handed in on Monday.

Monday’s report said that neither wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) nor defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) would have taken part in practice. Both players were listed as non-participants on Tuesday as well.

There’s been no word of concern out of Arizona that either player is at risk of sitting out against the Packers on Thursday night. The team will issue injury designations on Wednesday that will provide further hint about their availability.

Center Max Garcia (Achilles) and defensive tackle Rashad Lawrence (calf) were also out of practice. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) went from being listed as out on Monday to limited work on Tuesday.

Hicks’ status was the lone change from Monday as quarterback Kyler Murray (right finger) remained a full participant and four others — tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), linebacker Devon Kennard (shoulder), linebacker Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand, wrist) — remained limited.