Denver designates Albert Okwuegbunam, Jonas Griffith to return from IR

The Broncos made a series of roster moves on Tuesday as they get ready to host Washington in Week Eight.

The club announced that it has designated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and linebacker Jonas Griffith to return from injured reserve. Both players have been out with a hamstring injury. Okwuegbunam was placed on the list

Griffith was placed on the list on Sept. 29 and Okwuegbunam on Oct. 9. In his second year out of Mizzou, Okwuegbunam has caught nine passes for 57 yards with a touchdown so far in 2021. Griffith has mainly played special teams for the Broncos this year.

Denver has also placed backup guard Netane Muti on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making him the first Broncos player to go on the list since the start of training camp. It’s currently unclear if he tested positive or is a close contact of someone else who has.

The Broncos announced they’ve waived running back Damarea Crockett and linebacker Curtis Robinson. Plus they released receiver John Brown, center Javon Patterson, and defensive back Saivion Smith from their practice squad.