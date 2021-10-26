Dolphins sign Duke Johnson to practice squad

Getty Images

Another veteran running back has found his way onto a practice squad.

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Duke Johnson to the unit.

Johnson most recently had a tryout with the Panthers back in September. He also had a brief stint on Jacksonville’s practice squad to start the season.

The running back spent a pair of seasons with the Texans from 2019-2020. He rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown last year while making 28 receptions for 249 yards with a touchdown in 11 games.

Houston released Johnson in February.

Johnson started his career with the Browns, who signed him to a three-year contract extension in the summer of 2018. Johnson has 1,931 career rushing yards with eight touchdowns and 307 career receptions for 2,829 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Miami needed another running back with Malcolm Brown being placed on injured reserve. The Dolphins also announced the previously reported moves of placing safety Jason McCourty on IR and signing safety Sheldrick Redwine off of the Panthers’ practice squad.