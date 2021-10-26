Former WFT employees go to owners meeting, ask for investigation into team to be made public

Getty Images

NFL owners are meeting in New York on Tuesday and former employees of the Washington Football Team were on hand to push for the league to make the findings of an investigation into the club public.

Those former employees hand delivered a letter addressed to the five owners on the NFL’s Social Justice Working Group. Saints owner Gayle Benson, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam, and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan make up that group.

The letter was signed 12 former employees and asked for those owners to push for the league to release the information. They said the league should not encourage people to share their experiences with investigators “at great personal and professional risk” and then turn around “to sweep the results of that investigation under the rug.”

“Now is the time for the NFL to change course and take action to denounce past racist, sexist, and homophobic conduct,” the employees wrote. “The first step in doing so is transparency. The NFL must make public the findings of the investigation into the WFT. We are calling on you to demand that the NFL make the findings public. We are calling on you to do the right thing.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson was asked by reporters if the information should be made public. He said “that’s something between the league and the various people involved in that” and that the owners were “here for football” matters.

There have been other calls for the findings to be made public, but no sign that the NFL is planning to go that route.