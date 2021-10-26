Giants put Jabrill Peppers on IR, waive Josh Jackson and David Sills

The Giants will be without safety Jabrill Peppers for at least the next three games.

Peppers was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Peppers has knee and ankle injuries that head coach Joe Judge said were being evaluated on Monday.

Peppers missed Week Five with a hamstring injury, but has appeared in the other six games this season. He has 30 tackles and a sack.

During a media session last week, Peppers, who is in final year of his contract, was asked about the possibility of being traded before next Tuesday’s deadline. He said he just wants to win and the injured reserve trip likely ends any interest from others in making a trade.

The Giants also waived cornerback Josh Jackson and wide receiver David Sills on Tuesday. Jackson did not play in any regular season games after being acquired in a preseason trade with the Packers. Sills played 27 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps against the Panthers in his lone appearance of the regular season.

They also announced that they have signed defensive back J.R. Reed off of the Rams’ practice squad.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. ET: The Giants announced Peppers is out for the season with a torn ACL.