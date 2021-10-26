Jameis Winston: Always exciting to watch the things Alvin Kamara does

Getty Images

One of the biggest plays of Monday night’s Saints win came on a third-and-10 from the Seattle 41-yard-line with just over five minutes to play.

The circumstances usually point to a passing play, but the Saints handed the ball to Alvin Kamara and watched the running back pick up 12 yards to keep a drive that would end with a go-ahead field goal alive. After the game, Saints head coach Sean Payton said he called the play based on the defense he expected the Seahawks to run and “the idea was maybe to get seven yards and get in field goal range.”

Kamara gave them more than that, which made for a fitting end to a night when the Saints leaned heavily on Kamara. He ran 20 times for 51 yards, caught 10 passes for 128 yards, and scored the only touchdown of the game on a pass from Jameis Winston just before halftime.

“I can talk about how great of a player he is and how helpful he is to this offense just in general,” Winston said in his postgame press conference. “[Alvin] is one of the most dominant players in this league so it’s always exciting when you put the ball in his hands and watch the things that he does.”

The 30 touches were the second-most in a single game in Kamara’s career and the Saints needed every one of them to move to 4-2 on the season.