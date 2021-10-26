Jerry Gray to call defense for Packers with Joe Barry out with COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray will take over the play-calling duties on defense Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out for this week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gray has been a defensive coordinator twice in his 25 years as an assistant coach in the NFL. He served as defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills from 2001-05 and the Tennessee Titans from 2011-13.

Coaches are not permitted to be involved remotely for games. Barry can work with the team via video conferencing through the week but cannot be in contact during the game.

Gray joined Lafleur’s staff last season as a defensive backs coach before adding the passing game coordinator title this season.