Jerry Jones feels “very good” about Dak Prescott’s availability this week

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hurt his calf at the end of the team’s Week Six win over the Patriots and he spent the bye week rehabbing the injury.

That work hasn’t dimmed the team’s optimism that Prescott will be able to play against the Vikings on Sunday night. Prescott wasn’t wearing a protective boot at the team’s facility on Monday and team owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Monday that the team feels positive about where Prescott is right now.

“Based on what you saw yesterday, that was very encouraging,” Jones said. “But those things have to be monitored. We have a solid week, which is great to monitor that. I thought [Zack] Martin had a good description of it when he had the calf tear last year. He said some days it feels great and then it feels like you got run over by a bulldozer the next day. But still, I feel very good about where Dak is right now.”

Wednesday’s practice will come with an injury report that details Prescott’s practice participation and provides further insight into Prescott’s availability for Sunday.