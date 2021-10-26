Jets put Blake Cashman, Jamien Sherwood on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets placed a pair of linebackers on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jamien Sherwood tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and Cashman injured his groin. Cashman also spent time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury this year and that means his second trip to the list is a season-ending one.

Sherwood was a fifth-round pick this year and had 14 tackles while starting four of the five games he played. Cashman had his only three tackles of the season against the Patriots.

The Jets played without C.J. Mosley last weekend and Quincy Williams suffered a concussion, so they’re short on healthy linebackers.

In addition to the moves at linebacker, the Jets also announced that they’ve signed safety Jarrod Wilson and released safety Adrian Colbert.