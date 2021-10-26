Joe Judge on trade deadline: I always think long-term

Getty Images

The trade deadline is a week away and some teams will be facing decisions about whether to try to add players who can help them win now or part with them in order to improve their chances of winning in the future.

At 2-5, the Giants would seem likelier to be in the latter camp unless General Manager Dave Gettleman or head coach Joe Judge think that there’s a move that can help them improve enough to secure their jobs for a longer period of time. On Monday, Judge said at his press conference that he “wouldn’t say we’re absolutely anticipating doing anything” but that conversations will go on when and if the team is presented with potential deals.

If those calls come, Judge said that he’s likelier to be interested in trades with long range implications for the team.

“I always think long-term,” Judge said. “Sometimes, long-term can come in a move you can make immediately at this point, but I’m always thinking long-term. I’ve said this from the beginning, I’m not about taking shortcuts into anything. I’ve made it very clear in terms of my vision of the team and where I want to build it. It’s being built for long-term success.”

The Giants play the Chiefs on Monday night in the final game before the deadline. A long-term approach would seem unlikely to be impacted by the results of that game, but we’ll have to wait to find out what, if anything, the Giants decide to do next week.