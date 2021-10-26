Jonathan Gannon: Fletcher Cox has good points, I need to do a better job with him

October 26, 2021
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox sounded less than thrilled about the team’s defense after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Cox said “you can’t be as aggressive” in coordinator Jonathan Gannon‘s defense as the team was in the past and echoed safety Rodney McLeod in saying the players had no choice other than playing what’s called. At a press conference on Tuesday, Gannon was asked about Cox’s comments.

Gannon said he thinks they came from “a good place” because Cox wants to win and that the the points he raised were good ones.

“He’s got good points,” Gannon said. “I need to do a better job of that with him. The key thing with that is together, player and coach, coach and player, how we do that and how we go about that. He’s had some very good ideas, as our other players have had good ideas, and then it’s up to us as the coaches to get that done and execute those things.”

Gannon was asked about other players on the defensive line playing in spots that seem like a bad fit. Gannon conceded that sometimes “they’re not ideally suited” for those roles, but he thinks players believe in what they’re doing because “they are trying to do what we want them to do.” He added that it is on coaches to “set it up a little bit better” for those players and it looks like that may remain a work in progress in Philadelphia for some time.

1 responses to “Jonathan Gannon: Fletcher Cox has good points, I need to do a better job with him

  1. Anyone with two eyes can tell you that for weeks Gannon scheme has been highly ineffective and has no answers. Opposing offenses have completed 80%+ passes in 4 of the last 6 games. That’s not just bad, that’s historically bad. That’s never work in the NFL again bad.

    Do we see adjustments in the 1st half? No. Do we see the defense trying to manufacture pressure before the 4th qtr? No. Apparantly the plan is to wear out the offenses by letting them complete all their passes and to not pressure them and if that doesn’t work? Oh well he tried.

    The Eagles play the most passive defense of any team in the NFL. I guess if you don’t try, you don’t get yelled at for making a mistake? I hate to say this but a random fan calling the defense wouldn’t be any worse than this guy and could probably use the money.

