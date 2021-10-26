Jonathan Gannon: Fletcher Cox has good points, I need to do a better job with him

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox sounded less than thrilled about the team’s defense after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Cox said “you can’t be as aggressive” in coordinator Jonathan Gannon‘s defense as the team was in the past and echoed safety Rodney McLeod in saying the players had no choice other than playing what’s called. At a press conference on Tuesday, Gannon was asked about Cox’s comments.

Gannon said he thinks they came from “a good place” because Cox wants to win and that the the points he raised were good ones.

“He’s got good points,” Gannon said. “I need to do a better job of that with him. The key thing with that is together, player and coach, coach and player, how we do that and how we go about that. He’s had some very good ideas, as our other players have had good ideas, and then it’s up to us as the coaches to get that done and execute those things.”

Gannon was asked about other players on the defensive line playing in spots that seem like a bad fit. Gannon conceded that sometimes “they’re not ideally suited” for those roles, but he thinks players believe in what they’re doing because “they are trying to do what we want them to do.” He added that it is on coaches to “set it up a little bit better” for those players and it looks like that may remain a work in progress in Philadelphia for some time.