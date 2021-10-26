Lions cut Daryl Worley

Getty Images

The Lions cut defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The roster move came after he got beat by Cooper Kupp for a 59-yard reception on third-and-12 late in the third quarter to set up the go-ahead touchdown by Kupp four plays later.

Worley, 26, signed with the team’s practice squad Sept. 15, and the Lions promoted him to the active roster a week later.

He appeared in three games for the Lions and made two tackles.

Worley, a third-round choice of the Panthers in 2016, has played 69 games with 54 starts in his career.

The Lions have several players eligible to return from injured reserve, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker, so they could use the roster spot.

Nickell Robey-Coleman is one of three cornerbacks on the Lions’ practice squad who could help at that position.