Marquise Blair suffered fractured kneecap

Seahawks safety Marquise Blair apparently suffered a pretty serious injury during Monday’s game against Saints.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in a Tuesday interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that Blair fractured his kneecap.

“He’s going to have to get that cleaned up,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Blair played 15 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps before he had to exit the contest. Blair had been playing in a rotational role for Seattle’s defense, though he missed Week Three after suffering a knee injury in pregame warmups.

In his third season after being selected in the second round out of Utah, Blair has appeared in 22 games with three starts. He’s recorded two passes defensed and a tackle for loss in 2021.