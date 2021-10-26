Marshawn Lynch steals the Manningcast show

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2021, 11:26 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Last night, I decided to give the Manningcast a chance. I’m glad I did.

Marshawn Lynch, the first guest of the night, stole the show.

Lynch launched his appearance (there was a Pac-man machine in the background) by explaining that he had taken three shots of Hennessy (one for him, one for Peyton, and one for Eli) before the segment began. It was no surprise, then, that Marshawn casually dropped three “S” bombs during the segment.

Those drew no reactions or apologies from the Mannings during Marshawn’s appearance, which included a couple of commercial breaks during which Lynch could have been asked to clean it up and/or dropped prematurely. Only after Marshawn’s on-the-way-out-the-door “what the f–k?” during a confusing play by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith did Peyton, after Lynch exited, apologize for the language.

It was a half-hearted apology, and for good reason. When you book Marshawn Lynch for a live TV appearance, you assume the risk that Lynch will talk like a real person. And real people, for the most part, drop “S” and “F” bombs.

Tom Brady visited for the second quarter, with his hat on backward (it’s apparently a midlife crisis thing, because he’s doing it all the time). He was entertaining, taking funny shots at defensive players and otherwise offering some insights about the game. But Lynch was a tough act to follow.

It was also tough to follow the game while listening to the discussion. I switched to the main broadcast for the second half. What I’ll do going forward is watch the live game, record the Manningcast, and then watch/listen to it the next morning. There’s too much good stuff happening to not watch it, and it’s so good that it actually takes away from the experience of watching the game.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Marshawn Lynch steals the Manningcast show

  1. personally i thought brady was better but that may due to him and peyton already having a buddy relationship so the conversation was more natural

  2. I found the announcers hard to hear/understand in the main telecast so I switched over to the Manningcast and liked it better for the most part. Sue Bird’s appearance was somewhat painful for all three participants, though. I find myself looking forward to seeing who the next guests will be and am hoping for Bill Murray, Bill Parcells or, why not, Lynch again.

  4. The Manningcast is definitely more enjoyable than watching two random teams play, but yeah when my team is on MNF I watch the regular telecast because the Mannings don’t stick to the game well enough. The most hilarious part last night was easily the bit they did on Brady completely ignoring Jimmy G when he was celebrating Butler’s pick to clinch the Super Bowl.

  5. The Manningcast made an otherwise really boring MNF game worth watching. I hope they never stop doing this. Was even cool to watch Beast mode and Brees rooting for their former teams in real time, as fans like us.

  6. Lynch was epic! His talk about the refs looking like they were hating and, if they were in his hood, a call would be made and they would be moved out of the way was an uncomfortable reminder of urban edginess. Brady’s comments to Eli about how he steps up his game against the silver helmets of NE was a refreshing dose of humble pie. Sue Bird segment: awkward! And what is up with that hair Drew Brees? He should have spoken with Brady first about the hair clinic he goes to. Yeah, my snarkiness is probably because I’m jealous…

  7. The best part of the Manningcast was watching Peyton get frustrated by the timeouts in non-critical situations. It was eating him up.

    The worst part is Peyton asking his guests questions and not allowing them to speak. Too often he talks over them offering game commentary. Hold it and get the producer to use replay.

  8. Love Marshawn,for the way he played. for the way he cares and gives back to his community and because he’s real and doesn’t give a F if you like him or not.

  9. Who cares? He has not been a worthwhile player in years. Time for him to disappear. And I can guarantee you that any product that features him is a product I will intentionally avoid (and avoid anything that company buys).

  10. Peyton always had that ‘it’ factor for post career stuff so I’m not as surprised he is successful as I always found him talented and funny to boot, but I am surprised at Eli being pretty good too with quick wit. I enjoyed both Brady and Lynch, really giving props to Manning’s for their direct questions that seemed either inappropriate or unlikely to be answered under other circumstances.

    Good show boys

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.