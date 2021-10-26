Mike Tomlin: Browns offensive identity doesn’t change with Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum

Getty Images

The Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week Eight and at this point, they don’t know who they’ll face at quarterback.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that he hasn’t ruled out starter Baker Mayfield for Sunday’s matchup. But Mayfield’s torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder kept him out of Cleveland’s Monday practice coming off Thursday’s win over the Broncos.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said whether Mayfield or Case Keenum is behind center, the Browns’ offensive identity doesn’t change much.

“[M]uch like our last game when we were talking about having a veteran backup quarterback, like Geno [Smith], you don’t lose a lot of your personality. And I think that’s what really stood out to me watching their last game,” Tomlin said in his press conference. “They didn’t lose their personality at all. Solid, veteran quarterback who’s been a part of the program like Case has provides that opportunity for them. So we’re not overly concerned right now with who their quarterback might be. We’re looking at what it is they do collectively — their run game, their coordinated play-action and misdirection passing game, and how they utilize all the people they distribute the ball to. There’s some big-time challenges in that way.”

Cleveland rushed for 182 yards in the victory over Denver last week with D’Ernest Johnson going for 146 with a touchdown. But Nick Chubb appears likely to return from his calf injury, which will give the offense a boost no matter who is playing quarterback.