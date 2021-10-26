Mike Tomlin: No booster has big enough check for me to take college job

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer suggested Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was a “wild card” in USC’s search for a new head coach and that he’d be a candidate if he were interested in leaving the Steelers.

Tomlin made it very clear on Tuesday that he has no interest in leaving the Steelers. Tomlin was asked about the possibility of taking a college coaching job at the end of his press conference and he said that “there’s not a booster with a big enough blank check” for him to leave what he called one of the top jobs in all of sports.

“I don’t have time for that speculation,” Tomlin said. “That’s a joke to me. I’ve got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport, why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That’ll be the last time I address it. And not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never.”

Tomlin followed that up by wondering if anyone is asking Sean Payton or Andy Reid about their interest in leaving the NFL for the college ranks and then all but dropped the microphone to bring the press conference to an end.