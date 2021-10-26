Packers list Preston Smith, Kevin King as limited again

Getty Images

The Packers had a walkthrough on Tuesday, which left them to estimate practice participation levels for their players for the second straight day.

Their estimates remained the same as they were on Monday. Edge rusher Preston Smith (oblique), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder, back), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (ankle), and defensive lineman Dean Lowry (ankle) were all listed as limited participants.

Smith and King did not play in Sunday’s win over Washington. Clark played 60 snaps and Lowry had a half-sack while playing 42 snaps.

Tackle Dennis Kelly (back) was the only player listed as out of practice. Long snapper Hunter Bradley (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (finger), and cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) were listed as full participants.